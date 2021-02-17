See All Neurologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD

Neurology
2.5 (35)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    110 WOLF RD, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 650-2090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Cognitive Function Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245287234
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Iowa Hospital
    Internship
    • U Iowa Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    • WARTBURG COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

