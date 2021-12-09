Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco Gelpi-Hammerschmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Gelpi-Hammerschmidt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Metro Urology9230 Katy Fwy Ste 510, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 634-4441
-
2
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 634-4441Monday6:00am - 6:30am
-
3
Hmu Surgical Center4219 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 634-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt?
Dr Gelpi was very courteous, gave a thorough yet understandable explanation of my condition along with my treatment plan. Good sense of humor too .
About Dr. Francisco Gelpi-Hammerschmidt, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821245655
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt works at
Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelpi-Hammerschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.