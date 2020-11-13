Overview

Dr. Francisco Garcia-Moreno, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Garcia-Moreno works at Lake Success Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.