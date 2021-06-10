See All Gastroenterologists in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Francisco Garcia Gonzalez, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Francisco Garcia Gonzalez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia Gonzalez works at Gastroenterology Specialists of Middle Tennessee - Smryna in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Specialists of Middle Tennessee - Smryna
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 210, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7318

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroparesis
Nausea
Diarrhea
Gastroparesis
Nausea
Diarrhea

Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I was overwhelmed by his approach to my visit. He listened and wanted to know as much information as possible. My situation (reason for the doctor visit) has been difficult, and he showed so much compassion towards helping to solve what's going on inside my body. Dr. Garcia did not rush my visit and this helped in calming my nerves. I hate going to see doctors, but this visit left me feeling important. To sum it up, Dr. Garcia is a breath of fresh air!
    T. Johnson — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Francisco Garcia Gonzalez, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1487936605
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
    • University District Hospital, San Juan, Puerto Rico
    • University District Hospital, San Juan, Puerto Rico
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Garcia Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia Gonzalez works at Gastroenterology Specialists of Middle Tennessee - Smryna in Smyrna, TN. View the full address on Dr. Garcia Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia Gonzalez has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Garcia Gonzalez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

