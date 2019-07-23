See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Garcia-Ferrer works at Mercy Clinic Eye Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Diabetic Cataracts and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Eye Specialists - Hampton Village
    34 Hampton Village Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 752-2679
    St. John's Mercy Kids Gi LLC
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 140A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 23, 2019
    Very Kind and spends time explaining what is wrong with your eyes. Staff is super nice
    Kat — Jul 23, 2019
    About Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477538627
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • St John's Mercy Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Ferrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Ferrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia-Ferrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Ferrer works at Mercy Clinic Eye Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Garcia-Ferrer’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia-Ferrer has seen patients for Blepharitis, Diabetic Cataracts and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Ferrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Ferrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

