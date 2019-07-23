Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Ferrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Eye Specialists - Hampton Village34 Hampton Village Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 752-2679
-
2
St. John's Mercy Kids Gi LLC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 140A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer?
Very Kind and spends time explaining what is wrong with your eyes. Staff is super nice
About Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477538627
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- St John's Mercy Med Ctr
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer works at
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer has seen patients for Blepharitis, Diabetic Cataracts and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Ferrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Ferrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.