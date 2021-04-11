Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
1
The Orthopaedic Institute400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
2
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
3
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group Llp11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
In these days with health care being insurance driven, Dr. Garcia stands above the crowd. He shows genuine support and care. He will provide you with the best options for your particular needs. Highly recommend Dr. Garcia.
About Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003858978
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center - Spine Fellowship
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas
- St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.