Dr. Francisco Flores, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (101)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francisco Flores, MD is a dermatologist in Miramar, FL. He currently practices at South Florida Dermatology and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Flores is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Derm Miramar
    3000 SW 148th Ave Ste 250, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 885-5551
  2. 2
    Francisco Flores MD LLC
    14601 SW 29th St Ste 206, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Florida
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Humana
  • Medica
  • Medicaid
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • Neighborhood Health Plan
  • Preferred Care Partners
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Francisco Flores, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 27 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1114914934
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Miami School Of Med
  • Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
  • Georgetown University
  • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Patient Satisfaction

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 101 ratings
Patient Ratings (101)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(33)
