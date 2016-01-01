Dr. Francisco Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Flores, MD is a dermatologist in Miramar, FL. He currently practices at South Florida Dermatology and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Flores is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.
Locations
South Florida Derm Miramar3000 SW 148th Ave Ste 250, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 885-5551
Francisco Flores MD LLC14601 SW 29th St Ste 206, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Francisco Flores, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1114914934
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Med
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Georgetown University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
