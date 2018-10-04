Dr. Francisco Durazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Durazo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Transplant Center - Center for Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital8900 W DOYNE AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5761
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently met Dr Durazo a few days ago as a Kaiser referral for a liver transplant. I found him most assuring, very attentive with his staff, observing his brief examination, and most cordial and reassuring with me. I have complete confidence in him given his credentials and look forward to putting my liver related issues behind me as soon as possible.
About Dr. Francisco Durazo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1427070010
Education & Certifications
- U Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.