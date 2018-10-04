Overview

Dr. Francisco Durazo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Durazo works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.