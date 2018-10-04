See All Gastroenterologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Francisco Durazo, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francisco Durazo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Durazo works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Transplant Center - Center for Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital
    8900 W DOYNE AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 377-5761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2018
    I recently met Dr Durazo a few days ago as a Kaiser referral for a liver transplant. I found him most assuring, very attentive with his staff, observing his brief examination, and most cordial and reassuring with me. I have complete confidence in him given his credentials and look forward to putting my liver related issues behind me as soon as possible.
    Robert Elbogen in Encino, CA — Oct 04, 2018
    About Dr. Francisco Durazo, MD

    Gastroenterology
    41 years of experience
    English
    1427070010
    Education & Certifications

    Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    U Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico
    Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Durazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durazo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durazo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Durazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durazo works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Durazo’s profile.

    Dr. Durazo has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Durazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durazo.

