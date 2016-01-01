Dr. Francisco Dieguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Dieguez, MD
Dr. Francisco Dieguez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Vascardio Heart & Vascular Institute LLC145 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 575-1776Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1013053859
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dieguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dieguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dieguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dieguez has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Unstable Angina and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dieguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dieguez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieguez.
