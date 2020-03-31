Overview

Dr. Francisco Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz works at CarePoint Health Medical Group, Bayonne, NJ in Bayonne, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.