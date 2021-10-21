Dr. De Jesus Paulino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco De Jesus Paulino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco De Jesus Paulino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. De Jesus Paulino works at
Locations
Millennium Physician Group13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-1343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa1000 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 428-6999
Millennium Physician Group1528 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 458-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, warm,compassionate pays attention to what's going on with you.
About Dr. Francisco De Jesus Paulino, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1801183934
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Jesus Paulino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Jesus Paulino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Jesus Paulino works at
Dr. De Jesus Paulino has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Jesus Paulino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Jesus Paulino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Jesus Paulino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Jesus Paulino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Jesus Paulino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.