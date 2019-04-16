Overview

Dr. Francisco Correa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.



Dr. Correa works at Optum - Family Medicine in San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.