Overview

Dr. Francisco Civantos, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Civantos works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.