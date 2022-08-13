Overview

Dr. Francisco Caycedo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina (Cali, Columbia) and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Caycedo works at Orthosports Associates, LLC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.