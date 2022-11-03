Overview

Dr. Francisco Castillo, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Happy Valley, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Happy Valley, OR with other offices in Troutdale, OR and Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.