Dr. Francisco Cardona, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francisco Cardona, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
HCA Florida Heart Institute6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 349-6778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
I have SVTs and Bradycardia. I was with Bay Area heart center for 1 1/2 years and they never had my tests approved by my insurance company, yet my condition was worsening during this time. I found and researched Dr Cardona and the Heart Institute and found they took my insurance. I have been a patient of Dr Cardona's for just over a month and we already have done 5 tests (all approved by the same insurance company that Bay Area couldnt get approved). DR Cardona allows me to ask as many questions as I want and recently, I had even more questions and his assistant Josip Katinic ARNP-C, spent 30 minutes with me face to face by computer to answer questions and concerns about my condition. He also told me to come down after our meeting to the office without an appointment so he could listen to my heart and lungs on a busy Friday and then spent another 40 minutes answering questions from their office scheduling more tests and they didnt charge me! That to me is service and shows me they real
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588626410
- Mercy Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Caribe|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
