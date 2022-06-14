Dr. Francisco Calimano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calimano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Calimano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Calimano, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Calimano works at
Locations
Central Florida Pulmonary Group PA1115 E RIDGEWOOD ST, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 841-1100
Central Florida Pulmonary Group326 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 841-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calimano?
I am suffering from emphysema and COPD, which I didn’t know because the physician that I was seeing at the time NEVER TOLD ME ABOUT my diagnosis. Not until I fall down several times, I decided to find a new health care provider and begin seeing by Dr. Calimano. Dr. Calimano explained my medical diagnosis and begin treatment treatments immediately. My medical condition is deteriorating, but at least it’s manageable after Dr. Calimano explain my medical condition in details. The Best Pulmonologist in Orlando. Thank you Dr. Calimano and your staff.
About Dr. Francisco Calimano, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1194704965
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calimano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calimano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calimano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calimano works at
Dr. Calimano speaks French and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Calimano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calimano.
