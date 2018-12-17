Overview

Dr. Francisco Buendia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Buendia works at Optum - Family Medicine in Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.