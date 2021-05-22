Dr. Francisco Borja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Borja, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Borja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Madrid Faculty of Medicine, Madrid, Spain and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 601E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-8040
Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 601E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-8020
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 2, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (786) 596-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fui operado de mi cadera derecha y quede excelente, si tuviera que volverlo hacer no dudaría con el Dr Borja
About Dr. Francisco Borja, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hip and Knee Reconstruction, New York Orthopaedic Hospital/Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, N.Y.
- St Lukes Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio
- University of Madrid Faculty of Medicine, Madrid, Spain
- Sacred Heart Hosp
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Borja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borja works at
Dr. Borja has seen patients for Joint Pain and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borja speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Borja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borja.
