Dr. Francisco Borja, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Francisco Borja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Madrid Faculty of Medicine, Madrid, Spain and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Borja works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 601E, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-8040
  2. 2
    Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 601E, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-8020
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 2, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-8020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Knee Replacement
Hip Replacement
Joint Pain
Knee Replacement
Hip Replacement

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Francisco Borja, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1255320693
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hip and Knee Reconstruction, New York Orthopaedic Hospital/Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, N.Y.
Residency
  • St Lukes Hospital
Internship
  • Orthopedic Surgery, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio
Medical Education
  • University of Madrid Faculty of Medicine, Madrid, Spain
Undergraduate School
  • Sacred Heart Hosp
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Francisco Borja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Borja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Borja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Borja has seen patients for Joint Pain and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Borja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borja.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

