Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Batlle works at North Texas Preferred Health Partners in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspine, P.A.
    8215 Westchester Dr Ste 320, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 819-9600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Wellspine, P.A.
    757 8TH AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 819-9600
  3. 3
    Solomon Clinic of Plastic Surgery
    12655 N Central Expy Ste 650, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 819-9600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 30, 2020
    I have been seen and treated by Dr. Batlle since April 2019, due to injuries from a fall in 2018. He was kind, encouraging, and patiently explained my problem and his recommendation. I was relieved that I finally found someone to address my neck & back pain and progressive arm & leg weakness. My Workman's Comp doctor in Odessa refused to order an MRI or acknowledge the seriousness of my injury. Thank God for Dr. Batlle because he diagnosed me with a cervical spinal cord injury. I had a crushed spinal cord that Workman's Comp refused to treat for 6 months! Dr. Batlle did a fusion at C3-4 and C4-5 that took the pressure off my spinal cord. I am also grateful and appreciative of his staff, who worked efficiently to get it done.
    Connie Mudd — Jun 30, 2020
    About Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720073786
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
