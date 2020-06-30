Overview

Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Batlle works at North Texas Preferred Health Partners in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.