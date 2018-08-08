Dr. Francisco Anguiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anguiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Anguiano, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Anguiano, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Anguiano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eugene J Basiliere MD Inc765 Medical Center Ct Ste 209, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 427-8892
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anguiano?
Dr Anguiano Delivered my son and treated me through out the pregnancy never had a bad experience he's very nice ?
About Dr. Francisco Anguiano, MD
- Obstetrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215921697
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin Gen Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology San Joaquin Gen Hosp, Internal Medicine
- San Joaquin Genl Hospital
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anguiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anguiano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anguiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anguiano works at
Dr. Anguiano speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Anguiano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anguiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anguiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anguiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.