Dr. Francisco Almeida Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Almeida Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 529-6193Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Bronchoscopy with Dr Almeida in hopes of treating my airway collapse. Dr Almeida and his team were so kind, patient and gentle. He answered my and my husbands dozens of questions and never once made us feel rushed. I appreciate his conservative approach to my care in light of my other comorbidities he would like to see treated first. I cannot recommend Dr. Almeida enough and I look forward to returning to see him later in the year.
About Dr. Francisco Almeida Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
