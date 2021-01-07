Overview

Dr. Francisco Almeida Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Almeida Jr works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Thoracentesis and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.