Dr. Francisca Yao, MD
Dr. Francisca Yao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights300 Cadman Plz W Ste 1301, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 208-4449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
She explained everything to me clearly and was super friendly. Overall a very pleasant visit.
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- Drexel University
- Cornell University
