Dr. Francisca Mgbodile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisca Mgbodile, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Locations
Highland Rivers Health6 Mathis Dr NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 233-9023
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francisca Mgbodile, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124057963
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
