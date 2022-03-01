Dr. Francisca Kartono, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kartono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisca Kartono, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francisca Kartono, DO is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc, 285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187
Mi Skin Center Pllc, 133 W Main St Ste 251, Northville, MI 48167
Dermatology Specialists of Brighton, 2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 180, Brighton, MI 48114
Hospital Affiliations
Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Dr. Kartano is a wonderful Dr. She takes the time with her patients and their concerns. She is wonderful with helpful recommendations and explains procedures well.
About Dr. Francisca Kartono, DO
Dermatology
15 years of experience
English
- 1508034232
Education & Certifications
Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Dermatology
Dr. Kartono has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kartono has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar, and more.
715 patients have reviewed Dr. Kartono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
