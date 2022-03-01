Overview

Dr. Francisca Kartono, DO is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Kartono works at Dermatology Specialists of Canton in Canton, MI with other offices in Northville, MI and Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.