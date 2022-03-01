See All Dermatologists in Canton, MI
Dr. Francisca Kartono, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (715)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francisca Kartono, DO is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Kartono works at Dermatology Specialists of Canton in Canton, MI with other offices in Northville, MI and Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc
    285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 495-1506
  2. 2
    Mi Skin Center Pllc
    133 W Main St Ste 251, Northville, MI 48167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 963-5915
  3. 3
    Dermatology Specialists of Brighton
    2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 180, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 355-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Warts
Keloid Scar
Dermatitis
Warts
Keloid Scar

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 715 ratings
    Patient Ratings (715)
    5 Star
    (570)
    4 Star
    (90)
    3 Star
    (28)
    2 Star
    (15)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Dr. Kartano is a wonderful Dr. She takes the time with her patients and their concerns. She is wonderful with helpful recommendations and explains procedures well.
    Sharon Homan — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Francisca Kartono, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508034232
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisca Kartono, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kartono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kartono has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kartono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kartono has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kartono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    715 patients have reviewed Dr. Kartono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kartono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kartono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kartono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

