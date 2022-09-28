Dr. Ifesinachukwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisca Ifesinachukwu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francisca Ifesinachukwu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Rollins Brook.
Dr. Ifesinachukwu works at
Amana Psychiatric Associates4131 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste L2, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 732-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Rollins Brook
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My family have been patients of Dr. Ada for almost her entire practice in Austin. She has treated us as individuals as well as a family. She is an outstanding Psychiatrist! I have & would still recommend her to anyone in need of treatment for mental health issues as well as Developmental &/or Behavioral Health issues. Dr Ada is a beautiful human being and we are so thankful for all that she has done for us.
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
