Dr. Francisca Ifesinachukwu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Rollins Brook.



Dr. Ifesinachukwu works at Amana Psychiatric Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.