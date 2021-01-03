See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fullerton, CA
Overview

Dr. Francis Yu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Yu works at Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Orange County in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fullerton Office
    1401 S Brookhurst Rd Ste 106, Fullerton, CA 92833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 773-1001
  2. 2
    MemorialCare Medical Group Irvine (Culver)
    14150 Culver Dr Ste 302, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 03, 2021
    sometimes the staff doesn't pick up because they switch locations in Fullerton and Irvine. Overall the scheduling is easy once you have an appointment . Appointmentments are not rushed with Dr. Yu, and he explains everything and happy to give you perscription. its good sometimes they work Saturdays
    — Jan 03, 2021
    About Dr. Francis Yu, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    25 years of experience
    English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    1184651283
    Education & Certifications

    UCLA / Va Medical Center
    Uc Irvine Medical Center
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    University of California At Berkeley
    Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

