Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.
Southernmost Foot & Ankle Specialist975 Baptist Way Ste 101, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 246-4774
- Homestead Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the best of the best. My husband is diabetic and back in 2016 almost lost his foot due to infected ulcers. Dr. Woodie saved his foot. Ever since we follow him everywhere. So grateful to him and his great staff.
- Podiatry
- English, French and Spanish
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Wodie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wodie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wodie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wodie has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wodie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wodie speaks French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wodie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wodie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wodie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wodie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.