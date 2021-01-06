Overview

Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Wodie works at South Florida Foot & Ankle Institute in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.