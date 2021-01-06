See All Podiatrists in Homestead, FL
Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM

Podiatry
4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Wodie works at South Florida Foot & Ankle Institute in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Ehrlich, DPM
Dr. David Ehrlich, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Seymour Bigayer, DPM
Dr. Seymour Bigayer, DPM
8 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Edgar Nieter, DPM
Dr. Edgar Nieter, DPM
8 (13)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Southernmost Foot & Ankle Specialist
    975 Baptist Way Ste 101, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 246-4774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wodie?

    Jan 06, 2021
    He is the best of the best. My husband is diabetic and back in 2016 almost lost his foot due to infected ulcers. Dr. Woodie saved his foot. Ever since we follow him everywhere. So grateful to him and his great staff.
    Bertha and Roberto Valentín — Jan 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wodie to family and friends

    Dr. Wodie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wodie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM.

    About Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285908269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wodie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wodie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wodie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wodie works at South Florida Foot & Ankle Institute in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wodie’s profile.

    Dr. Wodie has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wodie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wodie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wodie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wodie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wodie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Francis Wodie, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.