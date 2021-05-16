Dr. Francis Weng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Weng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Weng, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Dr. Weng works at
Locations
Associates in Transplant Medicine94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7183
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for about 15 years and would highly recommend him. He is extremely qualified, compassionate, knowledgeable, and caring. As a transplant patient these qualities are extremely important. I feel fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. Francis Weng, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- English
- 1457442378
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weng using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weng works at
Dr. Weng has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weng.
