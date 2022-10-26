Dr. Francis Teng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Teng, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Teng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Francis W Teng, M.D.3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 508, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-4632Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- North Vista Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr Teng and the entire staff. They run a tight and efficient office. To some it may feel rushed however the Dr and staff were friendly and on point. I had the procedure at Summerlin Hospital and everyone there were great
About Dr. Francis Teng, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Hospital|Cedars Sinai Med Center Los Angeles Ca
- Grace Hospital, Detroit Medical Center
- University of Nevada|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teng has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teng speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Teng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.