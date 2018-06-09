Overview

Dr. Francis Surdakowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROOKLYN HOSPITAL / LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Surdakowski works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.