Dr. Francis Surdakowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Surdakowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROOKLYN HOSPITAL / LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
CVC Thunderbird Office5422 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 8, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 867-8644
Deer Valley Office19646 N 27th Ave Ste 408, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 867-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 867-8644
Cardiovascular Consultants10210 N 92nd St Ste 301, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 867-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to dr Surdakowski for many years he is the very best he is extremely professional knowledgable caring forthright and compassionate he is my dr as well as family friends and neighbors I reccommeded him highly
About Dr. Francis Surdakowski, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROOKLYN HOSPITAL / LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
