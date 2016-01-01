See All Pediatricians in Edison, NJ
Dr. Francis Sunaryo, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francis Sunaryo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DIPONEGORO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sunaryo works at The Renal and Pancreas Transplant Program At Newark Beth Israel Medical Center - in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Renal and Pancreas Transplant Program At Newark Beth Israel Medical Center -
    102 James St Ste 102, Edison, NJ 08820 (973) 926-4446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anal Prolapse
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Francis Sunaryo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1730287491
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DIPONEGORO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Sunaryo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunaryo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sunaryo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sunaryo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sunaryo works at The Renal and Pancreas Transplant Program At Newark Beth Israel Medical Center - in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sunaryo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunaryo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunaryo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunaryo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunaryo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

