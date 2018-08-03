Dr. Francis Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Shen, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Shen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Zion Crossroads, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1015 Spring Creek Pkwy Fl 1, Zion Crossroads, VA 22942 Directions (434) 243-9466
-
2
Uva Spine and Sports Medicine545 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 310, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-5432
- 3 400 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 330, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-3633
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
Kaiser Permanente
Medicaid
MultiPlan
UnitedHealthCare
WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was diagnosed with a rare cancer on my spine called Chordoma he did 3 major surgeries on me within 2 weeks. He is wonderful personable and if you do not understand something he takes his time to sit down with you and explain it. He is very good at what he does. And Thank You Dr. Shen
About Dr. Francis Shen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962571505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
