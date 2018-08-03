Overview

Dr. Francis Shen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Zion Crossroads, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.