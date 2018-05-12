See All Pediatric Urologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Francis Schneck, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francis Schneck, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Schneck works at UPMC Pediatric Cardiology in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-7932

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 12, 2018
    Dr. Schneck is a rare combination in medicine. He processes a bed side manner second to none. His command of his profession is more than obvious to even a lay person. His ability to deal with a medical problem with humor and medical facts in terms understood by all is refreshing, not to mention reassuring and comforting. He should know that my grandson came to his office nervous, distraught, and feeling nothing could be done for him. After our appointment all of that changed! Thank you
    William DeDionisio in Erie, PA — May 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francis Schneck, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609841915
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geo Washington University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Schneck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneck works at UPMC Pediatric Cardiology in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schneck’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

