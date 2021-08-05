Dr. Francis Schanne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Schanne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Schanne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia.
Dr. Schanne works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (855) 396-4974
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Urology1145 Beacon Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-1991
Hahnemann Office231 N Broad St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schanne saved my life. I cannot thank him enough and would recommend Dr. Schanne.
About Dr. Francis Schanne, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1427152511
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University - Philadelphia, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schanne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schanne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schanne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schanne has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schanne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schanne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schanne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schanne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schanne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.