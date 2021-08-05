Overview

Dr. Francis Schanne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia.



Dr. Schanne works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.