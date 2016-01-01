Dr. Saldanha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Saldanha, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Saldanha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Saldanha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Day Surgery Center2335 Chesterfield Ave Ste 400, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-3607
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saldanha?
About Dr. Francis Saldanha, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1265584288
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saldanha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saldanha works at
Dr. Saldanha has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saldanha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldanha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldanha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saldanha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saldanha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.