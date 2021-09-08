Dr. Francis Sajben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sajben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Sajben, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Sajben, MD is a Dermatologist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.
Locations
CK Derm1817 Concord Ave Ste 100, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 767-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
office was able to get me in quickly for dermatological issue causing discomfort. Dr. Sajben was friendly, professional and provided an excellent treatment plan to address my problem
About Dr. Francis Sajben, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sajben has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sajben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sajben has seen patients for Granuloma of Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sajben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sajben speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sajben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sajben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.