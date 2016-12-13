Overview

Dr. Francis Rotolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Rotolo works at Greater Baltimore Colorectal in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.