Overview

Dr. Francis Rossi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Christ Hospital.



Dr. Rossi works at Hudson Podiatry Center PC in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.