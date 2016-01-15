Overview

Dr. Francis Rogalski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Rogalski works at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.