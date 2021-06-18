Dr. Francis Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Patterson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Orthopedic Oncology20 Prospect Ave Ste 901, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2533
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Orthopedic Surgery360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2533Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
HOPE Tower19 Davis Ave Ste 4501 Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (551) 996-2533
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patterson has been treating me for Chondro Sarcoma Bone Cancer since 2015. He operated on my right humorous to remove a tumor. Almost 5 years later the cancer came back in my right scapula and he removed that also. I find him to be an excellent doctor along with his excellent staff. He is caring, great bedside manner, and he has the best PA in Allyson Wright. I see him every 3 months and always look forward to seeing him and Allyson. I would recommend his practice.
About Dr. Francis Patterson, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1477587749
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Chordoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
