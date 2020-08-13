Overview

Dr. Francis Palermo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Palermo works at PALERMO FRANCIS A MD PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.