Dr. F Patterson Owings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Owings works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Summerville, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC, North Charleston, SC and Moncks Corner, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.