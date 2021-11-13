Dr. Francis Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Ong, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Ong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care1895 Kingsley Ave Ste 403, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 788-7315
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ong removed my saddle bags with liposuction nearly 20 years ago. I was immediately happy with the results and continue to be very glad to have had the procedure and to have had Dr. Ong as my surgeon.
About Dr. Francis Ong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1851366090
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center
- Jewish Medical Center
- Jewish Medical Center
- University of Santo Tomas
