Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO
Overview
Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. O'Donnell works at
Locations
Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-2892
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
(This review is based off one initial consult visit). I’ll be honest, I was dreading seeing this doctor with all the negative reviews and having already been brushed off by 2 other doctors. I went with a complaint of a daily headache that turns migraine at least once a week. He performed a super thorough verbal exam followed by a decent neurological exam. I mean, he even listened to my lungs and heart (what?!). When all was said and done, he provided me a care/treatment plan for daily maintenance and in times of “crisis”. I feel as though he really listened to me and wasn’t tunnel visioned or put off by anything I brought up. I look forward to seeing him again at my follow up and hope I’m on my way to a headache free future.
About Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932183076
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Doctor's Hospital North
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Donnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. O'Donnell works at
Dr. O'Donnell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Donnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
