Dr. Francis Obrien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Obrien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Obrien works at
Locations
Murray Hill Medical Group PC347 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 726-7457Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Brien is a fabulous physician. Two months ago, covering for another cardiologist, his echocardiogram showed that my aortic stenosis had become severe. Within 10 minutes of the test results, he phoned to explain that I needed a valve replacement asap, coordinating this with the head of NYU's Heart Valve Center. Then, when I had a Complete Heart Block during the surgery, he came to the hospital and explained what had happened -- far better than the surgeon did! I decided to make him my principal cardiologist. He's extremely calm, thorough, caring and clear in all his explanations.
About Dr. Francis Obrien, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1336148717
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue-NYU Hosp
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Obrien works at
Dr. Obrien has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Prolapse and Hyperlipidemia, and more.
