Overview

Dr. Francis Obrien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Obrien works at Caremount Medical in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Prolapse and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.