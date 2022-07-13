Dr. McGovern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis McGovern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis McGovern, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. McGovern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Althausen Mcgovern Assoc. Inc.1 Hawthorne Pl Ste 109, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3574
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGovern?
Dr.McGovern performed radical prostatectomy in March 2022 to cure my prostate cancer. The result exceeded any expectations. I had a complication because my cancer effected soft tissues around prostate which led to T3a staging. Today I had my first psa and it was perfect. Dr. McGovern’s level of skill and professionalism is phenomenal. He is probably one of the very best urology surgeons in the country today. I would absolutely recommend him to any of my relatives and friends. You want have a great chance to be cured? He is the one you can trust!
About Dr. Francis McGovern, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124092853
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGovern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGovern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGovern works at
Dr. McGovern has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGovern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. McGovern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGovern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGovern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGovern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.