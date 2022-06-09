Dr. Francis McDonnell, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis McDonnell, MB CHB
Overview
Dr. Francis McDonnell, MB CHB is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from TRINITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. McDonnell works at
Locations
Deaconess Comprehensive Pain Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation4600 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 842-2737Tuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. He's helped me so much these last few years. When I began with him, I was skeptical as I had seen two other providers as well as numerous physical therapists. I barely enjoyed life due to constant pain. He told me from the beginning the regimen would take several months of procedures, but he would get me in a better place. And he did. I enjoy my life to the finest now!
About Dr. Francis McDonnell, MB CHB
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1760411052
Education & Certifications
- TRINITY COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonnell works at
Dr. McDonnell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.
