Dr. McDermott Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis McDermott Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis McDermott Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. McDermott Jr works at
Locations
Francis P. McDermott Jr., MD1660 Humboldt Rd Ste 3, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 899-3370
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen this Doctor for more than 10 years. I have never had any Doctor to compare with him as far as expressing compassion, clarifying what he hears you saying, or listening when you talk about the problems that you have dealing with Mental Illness. I am a resistant patient and treating me is a challenge. He has much more patience than I have encountered with any other Mental Health Profession. I push his patience at times but he has not given up on me yet.
About Dr. Francis McDermott Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDermott Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDermott Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDermott Jr has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDermott Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDermott Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.