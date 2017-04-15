See All Psychiatrists in Chico, CA
Dr. Francis McDermott Jr, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francis McDermott Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.

Dr. McDermott Jr works at Bonnie Snow, RN, LCSW in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Francis P. McDermott Jr., MD
    Francis P. McDermott Jr., MD
1660 Humboldt Rd Ste 3, Chico, CA 95928
(530) 899-3370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Enloe Medical Center
  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    I have seen this Doctor for more than 10 years. I have never had any Doctor to compare with him as far as expressing compassion, clarifying what he hears you saying, or listening when you talk about the problems that you have dealing with Mental Illness. I am a resistant patient and treating me is a challenge. He has much more patience than I have encountered with any other Mental Health Profession. I push his patience at times but he has not given up on me yet.
    Apr 15, 2017
    About Dr. Francis McDermott Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437148491
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

