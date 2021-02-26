Dr. Mas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Mas, MD
Dr. Francis Mas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
- 1 65 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 787-9600
- Stony Brook University Hospital
I have known Dr Francis Mas Deshayes way back from Montpellier School of Medicine. Dr Marie-France Ganansia.
Dr. Mas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.